Rahul Subramanian is back with 'Is This Even Comedy?' at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Rahul Subramanian

Source: Supplied

Published 18 April 2019 at 3:08pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 5:12pm
Rahul Subramanian has his own YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers and his videos have got millions of views. The Indian stand-up comedian is back in Melbourne for the International Comedy Festival. Mosiqi Acharya caught up with the star who talks about his show 'Is This Even Comedy?', his comic style and what does he aspire for in coming years.

Meet one of India’s most successful stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian, who is visiting Australia to perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2019.

The 33-year-old is famous for his stand-alone gigs as well as for his collaborations with the All India Bakchod (AIB) and other comedians in India.

Returning again to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after his successful debut in 2018, he says his new show 'Is This Even Comedy?' delves on random things based on his observations. 

"I am going to delve on daily, random stuff this year," he says who has an hour-long solo show at the festival this year. 

A qualified engineer and MBA graduate, stand-up comedy is Subramanian’s second career.

He has collaborated with the All India Bakchod team to make a video on Engineering which has garnered over million views.

