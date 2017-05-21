SBS Hindi

Recipe: Pista Khoya Kadam

Pista Khoya Kadam

Pista Khoya Kadam Source: Supplied

Published 21 May 2017
Take a listen to the special recipe of Pista Khoya Kadam prepared by Promila Gupta. Presenter is Kumud Merani.

PISTA KHOYA KADAM

Ingredients

Pista Khoya Kadam
Source: Supplied
 

Khoya - 1 Cup

Paneer- 1 Cup

Sugar- 3/4 Cup

Corn Flour- 2 Tbsp

Milk- 1 Ltr

Crushed Pista-1 Cup

Lemon Juice- 1

Saffron- a pinch

Yellow Colour- few drops

 
Pista Khoya Kadam
Source: Supplied


Method-Make Paneer - Boil the Milk over the flames, add lemon juice. Water and Paneer will be Separates. Pour Paneer on the Muslin Cloth, Press gently, Squeeze all the Water, Mash it like Creamy texture, add Corn flour and few drops of yellow colour . Make a Small Balls , keep aside.

Pista Khoya Kadam
Source: Supplied


Prepare Sugar Syrup, adding 3 cups Water with Sugar , Add Paneer Balls and Cook for 8-10 Minutes, Cook, Drain the Sugar Syrup Completely. Take some Khoya Mixture In your palm , add one ball and cover with mixture and then roll in Pista

Serve Cold

 

 

