Recipe: Pista Khoya Kadam

PISTA KHOYA KADAM
Ingredients
Khoya - 1 Cup
Paneer- 1 Cup
Sugar- 3/4 Cup
Corn Flour- 2 Tbsp
Milk- 1 Ltr
Crushed Pista-1 Cup
Lemon Juice- 1
Saffron- a pinch
Yellow Colour- few drops
Method-Make Paneer - Boil the Milk over the flames, add lemon juice. Water and Paneer will be Separates. Pour Paneer on the Muslin Cloth, Press gently, Squeeze all the Water, Mash it like Creamy texture, add Corn flour and few drops of yellow colour . Make a Small Balls , keep aside.
Prepare Sugar Syrup, adding 3 cups Water with Sugar , Add Paneer Balls and Cook for 8-10 Minutes, Cook, Drain the Sugar Syrup Completely. Take some Khoya Mixture In your palm , add one ball and cover with mixture and then roll in Pista
Serve Cold