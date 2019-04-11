SBS Hindi

Regional identity and election 2019

Third front

Source: FB Profile images

Published 11 April 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 9:28am
By Harita Mehta
Non-BJP and non-Congress parties are in power in many states. Together they have more than 221 MPs in the Lok Sabha. Commonly known as a "Third front" or "Others", the regional political parties represents regional identity. Banaras Hindu University's Prof Prashant Kumar shares thoughts on the topic - Regional Identity and election 2019

