Rememberance Day in Fiji for Sahitya Ratan Sri Jogindra Singh

High Commisioner Vishwas Sapkal with Mrs Kanwal (in brown kameez) and other writers

High Commisioner Vishwas Sapkal with Mrs Kanwal (in brown kameez) and other writers Source: Rakesh Kumar

Published 8 September 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 6:33pm
Available in other languages

Well known literary figure Sri Jogindra Singh passed away in Fiji. A remembrance Day was organised. Rakesh Kumar speaks with the second ecretary (Hindi) of Indian High Commission in Fiji, Anil Kumar in the later part of Report

