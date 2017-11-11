SBS Hindi

Remembrance day marked at the Australian War Memorial

A boy holds a cross and a poppy in hands during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

People gather for commemorations outside the Australian War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Canberra, Saturday, November 11, 2017. Source: AAP

Published 11 November 2017 at 6:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Anita Barar
Thousands of people have gathered for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.This year marks 99 years since the signing of the Armistice with Germany that brought an end to World War I on November 11th, 1918.

