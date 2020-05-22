Repatriation flights to India brings happiness but not for everyone

Highlights Seven repatriation flights arranged by the Indian government

Flights to depart from Sydney and Melbourne

Thousands on temporary visas want to return to India.

Yash Parikh and Rohit Kukreti came to Australia a few years ago as international students. Both of them worked together on many projects as colleagues.





They finished their studies and decided to return to India but before they could leave, India banned international flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak.





Yash says that he had booked his return ticket before the borders were closed.





"I left my job and was exploring Australia before finally going returning to India," he says.





But when borders closed, he was stuck like thousands other.





"I registered online for the repatriation flights as I was desperate to return to India," he says.





Yash was among the chosen few who were shortlisted for the repatriation flight.





"I have finally received an e-mail to go back. I hope to return via the Sydney-Ahmedabad flight," he told SBS Hindi.





Source: Supplied/ Rohit Kukreti





While Yash will return to India soon, his ex-colleague Rohit Kukreti will have to wait longer.





Rohit lost his job after the lockdown and is living at a friend’s place in Melbourne.





Rohit told SBS Hindi that he is desperate to return to India.





"Some time ago I started having health problems. Initially, the doctors said it might be something serious. However, later I came to know that it was kidney stones," he told SBS Hindi.











He says the job loss accompanied with health issues has adversely affected his mental health.





"I just want to go back to my family in India," he says.





While he registered with the Indian High Commission earlier in April, he was asked to register again a few days ago.





He says that there is no option in the registration form for him to attach medical documents to show his condition and urgency to go back home.





"So I have sent several e-mails attaching these documents to the Indian High Commission but I was not shortlisted for these flights," he says.





Seven flights to facilitate the return of Indians stuck in Australia

The Indian government has arranged seven flights to facilitate the return of Indians stuck in Australia who will have to pay between $1670 and $4310.











The first phase includes flights to New Delhi, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Hyderabad.





The passengers will be shortlisted by the Indian authorities.





‘The number of seats on the flights are limited. Passengers with the most compelling cases are being given priority,’ the High Commission of India has said.





