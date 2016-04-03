Report finds heavy Age discrimination in IT

A report commissioned by the Australian Computer Society has examined Australia's so called Digital Pulse.





In IT industry, many older workers (55+) have lost their jobs.





Mr. Kulbir Singh Bedi, who is in this industry for more than 25 years says," Once you are out of a job, trying to get a new job is extremely difficult on that high salary which you might have been drawing."





Mr. Kirti Sutrave who has been in this industry for nearly 35 years says that salaries play an important role for who to keep in work force.





Another perception is old people are simply too slow and can not keep up in an industry changing at a rapid pace.





Though Mr. Sutrave agrees that sometimes older people may take longer to learn new things but he also reminds, " you can't ignore the experience and technical knowledge of Legacy system (Main frame) which they have."





And, Mr. Bedi also vouch that older generation has unique problem solving experience.





There is also concerns that younger generation is loosing interest in IT industry. Mr. Ram Subramaniam with 35 years experience in IT industry draws attention towards 'Outsourcing'. He says that to learn new things is not that difficult for older employees as perceived . Mr. Subramaniam says that the real issue is 'outsourcing', ..." When the companies are outsourcing most of their work, where are the jobs? There is now less interest in younger generation to join IT, because, there are less jobs available in Australia."





The information and communication Technology sector is a sector the economy relies on.





The report details the workforce needs of this sector and calls for better training and skill development.





The report suggests more be done to keep and value older workers.









