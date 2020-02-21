SBS Hindi

Report reveals more than 13 per cent of Australians live in poverty

SBS Hindi

A homeless man sleeping in the street

A homeless man sleeping in the street. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2020 at 5:33pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

A new report on poverty in Australia has prompted renewed calls for the Newstart allowance to be increased, and for more affordable housing to be created. It found over 13 per cent of Australia's population live in poverty, putting the country well behind other wealthy O-E-C-D nations.

Published 21 February 2020 at 5:33pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024