Report reveals more than 13 per cent of Australians live in poverty

A homeless man sleeping in the street. Source: AAP
Published 21 February 2020 at 5:33pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A new report on poverty in Australia has prompted renewed calls for the Newstart allowance to be increased, and for more affordable housing to be created. It found over 13 per cent of Australia's population live in poverty, putting the country well behind other wealthy O-E-C-D nations.
