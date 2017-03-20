SBS Hindi

Residents light up lives of slum children

SBS Hindi

Public Domain

Public Domain Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2017 at 1:51pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Titliyan, a group comprising around 12 residents of the city, have resolved to fund the education of poor children living in the slum near Banas Talab. Atul Gera, a businessman and one of the group's founders said, "The slum children do not have a fixed routine. They are left unattended when their parents set out to work. They do not get the required attention or privileges they deserve. So, we decided to share our privileges with them."

Published 20 March 2017 at 1:51pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023