Residents light up lives of slum children

Titliyan, a group comprising around 12 residents of the city, have resolved to fund the education of poor children living in the slum near Banas Talab. Atul Gera, a businessman and one of the group's founders said, "The slum children do not have a fixed routine. They are left unattended when their parents set out to work. They do not get the required attention or privileges they deserve. So, we decided to share our privileges with them."
