Riaz Rafi The Epitome of Art and Artistry

P{ainter Calligrapher Riaz Rafi with Kumud Merani

P{ainter Calligrapher Riaz Rafi with Kumud Merani Source: Vivek Kumar

Published 22 March 2017 at 6:46pm
By Kumud Merani
"Without the Arts human beings are incomplete,"says painter and calligraphist Riaz Rafi. Riaz talks to the Hindi Program even as he does a quick sketch to the beats of music. Any type of Art is inborn within individuals, it can be further nurtured by training but is essentially something that arises from within says Riaz. "Every child is an artist" in his opinion.Tune in to hear this interesting interview.

