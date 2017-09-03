SBS Hindi

Rice Dhokla Father's Day Special

SBS Hindi

Rice Dhoklas

Rice Dhoklas Source: Satish Gupta

Published 3 September 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 6:38pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Try these Rice Dhoklas this Father's Day. They are baking powder and baking soda free!Promila Gupta gives you this new recipe for white coloured dhoklas.

RICE DHOKLA

 

Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.

 

Ingredients for the dough:

·1-3/4 cup rice flour

·¼ cup Sooji (semolina)

·½ cup yoghurt

·Sugar to taste

·Salt to taste

·1 tsp lemon juice

·A pinch of Hing

·4 tsp oil

·1 tsp mustard seeds

·10 to 12 curry leaves

 

Method

 

Mix rice flour, Sooji, yoghurt, sugar, salt, Hing and 3 tsp oil. Keep the batter overnight to ferment. Next day morning, transfer this mixture to a greased plate. Steam cook this mixture for 12 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool. Cut into small cubes.

 

Heat 1 tsp oil. Add the mustard seeds and cook to pop the seeds. Add the curry leaves and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle this mustard seeds seasoning over the steamed pieces. Your Rice Dhokla is ready.

 





