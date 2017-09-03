Rice Dhokla Father's Day Special

RICE DHOKLA











Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.











Ingredients for the dough:





·1-3/4 cup rice flour





·¼ cup Sooji (semolina)





·½ cup yoghurt





·Sugar to taste





·Salt to taste





·1 tsp lemon juice





·A pinch of Hing





·4 tsp oil





·1 tsp mustard seeds





·10 to 12 curry leaves











Method











Mix rice flour, Sooji, yoghurt, sugar, salt, Hing and 3 tsp oil. Keep the batter overnight to ferment. Next day morning, transfer this mixture to a greased plate. Steam cook this mixture for 12 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool. Cut into small cubes.











Heat 1 tsp oil. Add the mustard seeds and cook to pop the seeds. Add the curry leaves and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle this mustard seeds seasoning over the steamed pieces. Your Rice Dhokla is ready.



















