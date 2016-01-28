SBS Hindi

Run Pat Run

SBS Hindi

Pat Farmer will end his run in the Himalayan Mountains

Pat Farmer will end his run in the Himalayan Mountains Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2016 at 3:36pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pat Farmer has set out on a 4600 kilometres challenge, covering India in 60 days - Kanyakumari in the southern end to Kashmir in the north of India.

Published 28 January 2016 at 3:36pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Australian federal MP from Western Sydney and ultra-marathon athlete Pat Farmer has set out on a 4600 kilometres challenge. Well-known Indian-Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma will capture this historic run to be broadcast as a documentary film. Pat will cover India in 60 days - Kanyakumari in the southern end to Kashmir in the north of India. He aims to create awareness and raise 100-thousand dollars for female education in India.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds