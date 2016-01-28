Run Pat Run

Former Australian federal MP from Western Sydney and ultra-marathon athlete Pat Farmer has set out on a 4600 kilometres challenge. Well-known Indian-Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma will capture this historic run to be broadcast as a documentary film. Pat will cover India in 60 days - Kanyakumari in the southern end to Kashmir in the north of India. He aims to create awareness and raise 100-thousand dollars for female education in India.



















