SAFER WYNDHAM GROUP

5 نصائح تقدمها الشرطة لحماية المنازل من السطو والسرقة Source: Getty image
Published 18 July 2016 at 7:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The spike in buglaries in the Wyndham suburb of Melbourne has prompted citizens to come forward and form a group called "Safer Wyndham". SBS Hindi spoke with Jasvinder Sidhu and Safwat Ali who are active members of this group. They tell us in one week's time there have been 5 buglaries and car thefts in the area!
