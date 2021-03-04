Sangam 2021 : A festival of Art in Melbourne

Sangam 2021- A festival of South Asian-Australian artists in Melbourne showcasing music, dance, spoken word, comedy, classical and experimental performances. Source: MAV/ Hayden Golde
Published 4 March 2021 at 11:27pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Sangam is a platform for emerging and established South Asian-Australian artists to learn, create and showcase art alongside globally renowned artists from the South Asian Diaspora. In partnership with MAV, the festival features classical as well as contemporary experimental performances. Choir artist Ms Subhashini and Shweta Kawatra of MAV details the program.
