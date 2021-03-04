SBS Hindi

Sangam 2021 : A festival of Art in Melbourne

SBS Hindi

Sangam 2021 MAV program

Sangam 2021- A festival of South Asian-Australian artists in Melbourne showcasing music, dance, spoken word, comedy, classical and experimental performances. Source: MAV/ Hayden Golde

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2021 at 11:27pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Sangam is a platform for emerging and established South Asian-Australian artists to learn, create and showcase art alongside globally renowned artists from the South Asian Diaspora. In partnership with MAV, the festival features classical as well as contemporary experimental performances. Choir artist Ms Subhashini and Shweta Kawatra of MAV details the program.

Published 4 March 2021 at 11:27pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists