SBS Hindi News 01 April 2022: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed Australia for military assistance

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy Source: AAP

Published 1 April 2022 at 6:27pm, updated 1 April 2022 at 6:32pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Prime Minister says Labor leader Anthony Albanese's $2.5 billion pledge to aged care won't be enough to fix the sector; Australia to send Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine; Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

