SBS HINDI News 01 November 2021: Fully vaccinated Australians free to return home without quarantine

A family is reunited in international arrivals terminal at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne.

A family is reunited in international arrivals terminal at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Published 1 November 2021 at 6:00pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Fully vaccinated Australians return home without having to quarantine; Tension between Australia and France escalate overseas and more.

