SBS Hindi News 02 April 2022: The new trade deal with India will be the envy of many other countries, says Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 2 April 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: The Prime Minister says a new trade deal with India is further proof of his government's economic mangement; Actor Will Smith resigns from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Oscar's host Chris Rock; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

How has India managed to avoid the West's fury for its stance on Russia?

Indian-Australians reflect on 'mixed bag' 2022 budget as family visas 'put on back burner'



Labor promises to solve the 'crisis' in aged care in its budget response



