SBS Hindi News 02 April 2022: The new trade deal with India will be the envy of many other countries, says Prime Minister Scott Morrison

In this latest Hindi bulletin: The Prime Minister says a new trade deal with India is further proof of his government's economic mangement; Actor Will Smith resigns from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Oscar's host Chris Rock; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and more news.
Published 2 April 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.