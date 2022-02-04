SBS Hindi News 04 February 2022: The Federal Government once again defended its handling of the COVID -19 crisis

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: People living with disabilities have been promised access to five million COVID19 tests by June amid growing concerns within the sector; The federal government has defended its handling of the COVID19 Omicron wave ahead of Parliament's return next week; India announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and more news.
Published 4 February 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
