SBS Hindi News 04 February 2022: The Federal Government once again defended its handling of the COVID -19 crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 4 February 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: People living with disabilities have been promised access to five million COVID19 tests by June amid growing concerns within the sector; The federal government has defended its handling of the COVID19 Omicron wave ahead of Parliament's return next week; India announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

