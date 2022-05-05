SBS Hindi News 05 May 2022: Defence Minister Peter Dutton defends Australia's efforts in the Pacific

In this SBS Hindi bulletin: Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Labor’s spokesman Brendan O'Connor focus on the Solomon Islands as a key issue during an elections debate; Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese stumbles over key details about his party's NDIS policy. In sports, Richmond superstar Dustin Martin to make his A-F-L return against Collingwood and more.
Published 5 May 2022 at 7:09pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.