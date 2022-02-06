SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 06 February 2022: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92

SBS Hindi

Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007. Mangeshkar has released a music album after a gap of 17 years. (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude)

Indian singing doyen Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital on January 8 following complications from COVID-19. Source: RAJESH NIRGUDE/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2022 at 5:45pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The prime minister calls politics a 'brutal business' following a leaked text from deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce labeling Scott Morrison a hypocrite and liar; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92; German Olympian Claudia Pechstein becomes the first woman to compete in 8 Winter Olympics games and more.

Published 6 February 2022 at 5:45pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

'The portrayal of a mother in Indian films has now changed': Manisha Koirala

Advertisement


READ MORE

'Indian diaspora makes me feel like I still play for my country': BBL star Unmukt Chand



READ MORE

International tourists could travel to Australia before Easter: Scott Morrison



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'