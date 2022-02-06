SBS Hindi News 06 February 2022: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The prime minister calls politics a 'brutal business' following a leaked text from deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce labeling Scott Morrison a hypocrite and liar; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92; German Olympian Claudia Pechstein becomes the first woman to compete in 8 Winter Olympics games and more.
Published 6 February 2022 at 5:45pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
