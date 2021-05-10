SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 10 May 2021: First mass vaccination hub opens in Sydney

Sydney mass vaccination hub

People waiting at the new Sydney mass vaccination hub. Source: SBS

Published 10 May 2021 at 6:37pm, updated 10 May 2021 at 6:40pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia: First mass vaccination hub opens in Sydney; India defends its vaccination plan in Supreme Court and much more.10/05/21

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


