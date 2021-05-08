Here's how migrants can access free unlimited English classes

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Here's how migrants can access free unlimited English classesPlay06:12SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: Getty Images/Momo ProductionsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.71MB)Published 8 May 2021 at 11:13amPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS The Australian government provides free English language lessons to migrants who do not have functional English under the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP).Published 8 May 2021 at 11:13amPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREMuslim community mourns the death of international student and NSW flood victim at emotional funeralAdvertisementREAD MORE'Create a thank-you wave': NRMA pushes safety tips to avoid road rage in AustraliaREAD MOREObesity increases health risk from coronavirus, finds new studyShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह