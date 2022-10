McKell Institute projects snap lockdowns to cost the economy more than 1.4 billion dollars, while ongoing international border closures will deliver a 16.4 billion dollar hit.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Advertisement







READ MORE Here's how migrants can access free unlimited English classes







READ MORE Indian community welcomes resumption of flights, urges Australia to withdraw penalty