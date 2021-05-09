SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 9 May 2021: COVID-19 restrictions to remain effective till 17th May in Greater Sydney

NSW

Source: AAP

Published 9 May 2021 at 6:16pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 8:40pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia:$353.9 million health package for women spread over four years, which provides funding for cervical and breast cancer; India records its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic and more. 9/05/21

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

