SBS Hindi News 11 May 2022: Barnaby Joyce says popularity is not necessarily an attribute of good political leadership

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP

Published 11 May 2022 at 5:37pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 6:08pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says popularity is not necessarily an attribute of good political leadership; Liberal M-P Fiona Martin denies confusing her Labor challenger Sally Sitou, with another Asian-Australian woman; In India, Police recovered the rocket launcher used in Mohali blast and more news.

