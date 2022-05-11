SBS Hindi News 11 May 2022: Barnaby Joyce says popularity is not necessarily an attribute of good political leadership

Published 11 May 2022 at 5:37pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 6:08pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says popularity is not necessarily an attribute of good political leadership; Liberal M-P Fiona Martin denies confusing her Labor challenger Sally Sitou, with another Asian-Australian woman; In India, Police recovered the rocket launcher used in Mohali blast and more news.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.