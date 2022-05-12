SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 12 May 2022: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces mental health partnership with the Tasmanian government

Prime Minister Scott Morrison soldering on Day 31 of the 2022 federal election campaign

Prime Minister Scott Morrison soldering on Day 31 of the 2022 federal election campaign Source: AAP

Published 12 May 2022 at 5:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces a $55 million mental health partnership with the Tasmanian government; Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese backs a 5.1 per cent increase of the minimum wage; A football friendly between Argentina and Brazil scheduled to take place in Melbourne next month cancelled and more news.

