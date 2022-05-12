SBS Hindi News 12 May 2022: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces mental health partnership with the Tasmanian government

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces a $55 million mental health partnership with the Tasmanian government; Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese backs a 5.1 per cent increase of the minimum wage; A football friendly between Argentina and Brazil scheduled to take place in Melbourne next month cancelled and more news.
Published 12 May 2022 at 5:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.