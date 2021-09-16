SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 16 September 2021: Australia to get nuclear-powered submarines under new defence pact with the US and Britain

Nuclear submarine

A nuclear submarine underwater. Source: Getty

Published 16 September 2021 at 7:53pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines under a new three-way alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom; changes to lockdown restrictions as Victoria poised to reach its 70 per cent first dose vaccination target; Tasmania to host the first 20 matches of women's cricket's Big Bash League; Indian Premier League 2021 to allow spectators in the stadium and more.

