SBS Hindi News 17 February 2022: Victoria is winding back many of its COVID-19 restrictions

In this latest SBS Hindi Bulletin: New South Wales to build the "biggest battery in the Southern Hemisphere" as the state continues to move away from coal-fired power generation; Victoria announces it's winding back many of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions; In India, the man who broke into NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, allegedly has mental health issues and more news.
Published 17 February 2022 at 5:45pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
