COVID-19: How to help your school going child with rapid antigen test?

Published 14 February 2022 at 11:10am, updated 14 February 2022 at 11:12am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 is helping children safely return to schools, as states have recommended twice-weekly testing of school students. This may be challenging for many children and parents too. In this podcast, Melbourne-based pediatrician Dr Raj Khillan explains different types of rapid antigen tests and advises how to support your child during the self-testing process.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.