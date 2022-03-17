SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 17 March 2022: Refugees from Ukraine that have fled to Poland now exceed 1.8 million

Ukraine

Refugees are seen waiting for their train at Krakow train station in Poland. Source: AAP Image/Hesther Ng / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 17 March 2022 at 7:34pm, updated 17 March 2022 at 10:25pm
By Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The United Nations says newly arriving Ukrainian refugees in Poland are more traumatised than those who came earlier; Indigenous health services spend millions on temporary doctors due to GP shortage in rural Queensland; And in the AFLW final series, COVID-19 cluster at Collingwood causes the Magpies' qualifying final to be postponed and more.

