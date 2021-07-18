SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 18 July 2021: More restrictions for NSW as the state records 105 new cases of COVID-19

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian adjusts her mask during a press conference in Sydney.

NSW Başbakanı Gladys Berejiklian. Source: GETT IMAGES POOL

Published 18 July 2021 at 4:48pm, updated 18 July 2021 at 4:58pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: More than 200 COVID-19 exposure sites listed in Victoria; More restrictions for the residents in the local government areas of Fairfields, Canterbury-Bankstown, and Liverpool.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

