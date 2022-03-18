SBS Hindi News 18 March 2022: The ACT government plans to pay community clubs for surrendering their gaming machines

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The ACT government announce plans to pay clubs to give up their poker machines; Towns on the New South Wales south coast mark four years since the devastating Tathra bushfires; India is celebrating today the festival of colour; Rafael Nadal has beaten Australian Nick Krygios in a drama filled quarter final match at the Indian Wells Masters and more news.
Published 18 March 2022 at 5:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.