SBS Hindi News 18 March 2022: The ACT government plans to pay community clubs for surrendering their gaming machines

A man plays a pokie machine at a club

A man plays a pokie machine at a club Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2022 at 5:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The ACT government announce plans to pay clubs to give up their poker machines; Towns on the New South Wales south coast mark four years since the devastating Tathra bushfires; India is celebrating today the festival of colour; Rafael Nadal has beaten Australian Nick Krygios in a drama filled quarter final match at the Indian Wells Masters and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

