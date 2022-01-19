SBS Hindi News 19 January 2022: Booster shot interval to be reduced to three months from 31 January

Published 19 January 2022 at 7:16pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 6:29pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Interval between the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be reduced to three months in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia; Ash Barty qualifies for the third round of Australian Open on First Nations Day and more.
Published 19 January 2022 at 7:16pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 6:29pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.