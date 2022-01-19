SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 January 2022: Booster shot interval to be reduced to three months from 31 January

Who should get the second booster in Australia and why

Who should get the second booster in Australia and why Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2022 at 7:16pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 6:29pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Interval between the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be reduced to three months in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia; Ash Barty qualifies for the third round of Australian Open on First Nations Day and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Australia announces major visa updates to attract students, skilled migrants

'Financial support of up to $3,000 is available to temporary visa holders for escaping domestic violence': Red Cross official



ACCC raises 'significant concerns' about price hike in RAT kits



