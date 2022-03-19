SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 March 2022: A man has been pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed office in the Ukraine city

Residential areas in the Podilskyi district in Kyiv.

Residential areas in the Podilskyi district in Kyiv. Civilians continue to die in Ukraine as Russian strikes hit key cities. Source: Getty

Published 19 March 2022 at 6:24pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: A man has been pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed Kharkiv office building as shelling continues in the Ukraine city; Voting underway in elections for both East Timor and South Australia; Australia hoping to book a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals in their match against India at Auckland's Eden Park and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

SBS Hindi
