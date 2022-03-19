SBS Hindi News 19 March 2022: A man has been pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed office in the Ukraine city

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: A man has been pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed Kharkiv office building as shelling continues in the Ukraine city; Voting underway in elections for both East Timor and South Australia; Australia hoping to book a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals in their match against India at Auckland's Eden Park and more news.
Published 19 March 2022 at 6:24pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
