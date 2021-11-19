SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 November 2021: Indian PM Narendra Modi to scrap controversial farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published 19 November 2021 at 6:59pm, updated 19 November 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeals controversial farm laws after nearly a year of mass protests; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused of pandering to right-wing extremists; Australian men's cricket captain Tim Paine resigns over a sexting scandal just weeks before the Ashes series and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

