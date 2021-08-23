SBS Hindi News 23 August 2021: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in NSW, Victoria; PM says lockdown cannot go on forever

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 23 August 2021: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in NSW, Victoria; PM says lockdown cannot go on foreverPlay12:17SBS HindiOther ways to listen Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that long-term lockdowns are unsustainable. Source: AAP Image/Mick TsikasGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.88MB)Published 23 August 2021 at 6:42pmPresented by Vrishali JainSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW records 818 new locally transmitted cases, 3 deaths; Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells state governments lockdowns should end once vaccination targets are met and more.Published 23 August 2021 at 6:42pmPresented by Vrishali JainSource: SBSREAD MORE‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade tiesREAD MOREIndian-Australian mother reunites with son after two yearsAdvertisementREAD MOREPetition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliamentListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह