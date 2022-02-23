SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 23 February 2022: Australia imposes sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Australia announces sanctions against Russia, fast-tracked visa applications for Ukrainians

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 23 February 2022 at 6:29pm, updated 28 February 2022 at 12:51am
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australia and other western countries announce sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine tensions; India evacuates 240 students from Ukraine; The US women's soccer team reaches a landmark equal pay settlement and more news.

