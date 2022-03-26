SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 26 March 2022: Growing concern over Pacific security

A panpipe band in Solomon Islands

A panpipe band in Solomon Islands

Published 26 March 2022 at 5:44pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to a possible security deal between China and the Solomon Islands, saying Australia will continue to maintain a strong presence in the Pacific; Ukraine's president says his country's successes against Russian troops will force Russia to negotiate; In tennis, Nick Kyrgios defeats world No.7 Andrey Rublev at the Miami Open and more news.

