SBS Hindi News 26 March 2022: Growing concern over Pacific security

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to a possible security deal between China and the Solomon Islands, saying Australia will continue to maintain a strong presence in the Pacific; Ukraine's president says his country's successes against Russian troops will force Russia to negotiate; In tennis, Nick Kyrgios defeats world No.7 Andrey Rublev at the Miami Open and more news.
Published 26 March 2022 at 5:44pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
