SBS Hindi News 26 May 2021: Victoria plans tougher restrictions as Melbourne's coronavirus cluster grows to 15

Published 26 May 2021 at 6:43pm, updated 26 May 2021 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria government may impose stricter restrictions as the coronavirus cluster in Melbourne grows to 15; Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in India and more. 26/05/2021
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.