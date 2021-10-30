SBS HIndi News 30 October 2021: Victorians will soon be able to buy rapid antigen tests from major supermarkets

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria records a slight drop in Covid cases as the state reunites Melbourne and regional areas; The United Nations has asked the world's richest countries to give more in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan; India successfully tested indigenously developed long-range bomb (LRB) and more news
Published 30 October 2021 at 5:12pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
