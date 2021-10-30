SBS Hindi

SBS HIndi News 30 October 2021: Victorians will soon be able to buy rapid antigen tests from major supermarkets

Covid Marshals are seen during Victoria Derby Raceday at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, October 30, 2021

Covid Marshals are seen during Victoria Derby Raceday at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, October 30, 2021 Source: AAP

Published 30 October 2021 at 5:12pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria records a slight drop in Covid cases as the state reunites Melbourne and regional areas; The United Nations has asked the world's richest countries to give more in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan; India successfully tested indigenously developed long-range bomb (LRB) and more news

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह