SBS Hindi News 7 January 2022: Positive rapid antigen test reporting hotlines launched as restrictions are reintroduced

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, January 7, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 7 January 2022 at 6:01pm, updated 8 January 2022 at 5:39pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this SBS Hindi news bulletin: New South Wales records nearly 39,000 new COVID-19 cases and Victoria just under 22,000; US President Joe Biden says former President Trump created a web of lies and deceit leading up to the elections; In India COVID-19 cases surpass one hundred thousand and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

