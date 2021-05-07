SBS Hindi News 7 May 2021: NSW unlikely to head into lockdown after two Covid cases

Published 7 May 2021 at 7:22pm, updated 7 May 2021 at 7:59pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces resumption of repatriation flights from India; NSW records no new community Covid-19 case and much more. 7/05/2021.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.