SBS Hindi News 7 May 2021: NSW unlikely to head into lockdown after two Covid cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Source: AAP

Published 7 May 2021 at 7:22pm, updated 7 May 2021 at 7:59pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces resumption of repatriation flights from India; NSW records no new community Covid-19 case and much more. 7/05/2021.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

READ MORE

Indian community welcomes resumption of flights, urges Australia to withdraw penalty

READ MORE

Australian stuck in India takes federal government to court over travel ban



READ MORE

‘We’re looking to resume repatriation flights from India as soon as possible,’ says Immigration Minister Alex Hawke



