Scott Morrison flags potential new powers during national emergencies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives to deliver a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives to deliver a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 30 January 2020 at 4:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The prime minister has used part of his speech to the National Press Club in Canberra to lay out areas of practical action the federal government can take to deal with emergencies. Mr Morrison says he does not want to take over police, fire, ambulance and medical services from the states, but would still like to see more interaction in emergencies.

