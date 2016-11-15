Scrapping his way to success in metal business in Australia

Available in other languages

Madhur Gupta completed his engineering degree in India and came to Australia in 2003 to complete a Master’s degree at Monash University.





He remembers his student days in Australia nostalgically.





“When you are a student you can’t do much. We had to find a job to make some money to live on.”





After working for some time in door-to-door sales for a company he decided it was time to set-up his own business here.





Madhur started his own metal recycling company – Manhari Metals.





Today, his business has grown from small to medium-large that employs people who needed help.





“I did not want anyone to go through what I had gone through,” says Madhur.





When he started Manhari Metals in 2007, it was quiet. “The next year was better,” he says, adding that over time he narrowed the focus of his business to scrap metal.





In 2009, he bought another business in Horsham and today exports to major countries in Asia.





Madhur says that his wife’s constant support has been a big boost.





Recently, Madhur has been nominated for the 6th Indian Executive Club Award (IEC Award) in the Medium business category.



