Security overtakes climate change and COVID as main concern for Australians

Australian Defence Force

An Australian Army Bushmaster armored vehicle is on a training mission in Townsville, July 7, 2021. Source: (AAP)

Published 1 July 2022 at 11:04am
By Natasha Kaul
Most Australians now see China as a military threat to our region, as is the war between Russia and Ukraine. That's among the findings in the 2022 Lowy Institute Poll, which also reveals security has overtaken Australians’ concerns about COVID-19 and climate change. The Lowy Institute's 18th annual survey reveals these are the international issues most concerning to Australians.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

