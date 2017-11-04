Seniors' Rights - A Forum for the community

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Bijinder Dugal said that this is a forum where seniors and their families can get information about their rights so that our community can benefit from information and ask questions to all major service providers about their rights in Australia.





She added that everyone has a right to live in a respectful and safe environment. That's why this session is important not only for seniors but their children too to have all the information.











Indian Senior women at one of the AASHA Foundation meet. Source: Bijinder Dugal











It is a free event. Panel is consisting of senior’s rights, Ethnic council of NSW, elder abuse help line, Centrelink, police and Australian government dept. of Human resources to answer the questions and concerns.





Session will wrap up with entertainment and Indian snacks.





It is on 4 th Nov, 2017, Saturday at 1 pm to 4.30 pm at Pennant Hills community Centre, opposite to Pennant Hills Railway Station.















