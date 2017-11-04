SBS Hindi

Seniors' Rights - A Forum for the community

A senior citizen at AASHA forum

A senior citizen at one of the AASHA forum Source: Bijinder Dugal

Published 4 November 2017 at 1:38pm, updated 4 November 2017 at 1:42pm
By Anita Barar
An exclusive information session is organised by AASHA AUSTRALIA FOUNDATION which is a charity organisation based in Sydney to connect, inform and assist the seniors with services available to them in Australia.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Bijinder Dugal said that this is a forum where seniors and their families can get information about their rights so that our community can benefit from information and ask questions to all major service providers about their rights in Australia.

She added that everyone has a right to live in a respectful and safe environment. That's why this session is important not only for seniors but their children too to have all the information.

 

Indian senior women at AASHA Forum
Indian Senior women at one of the AASHA Foundation meet. Source: Bijinder Dugal


 

It is a free event. Panel is consisting of senior’s rights, Ethnic council of NSW, elder abuse help line, Centrelink, police and Australian government dept. of Human resources  to answer the questions and concerns.

Session will wrap up with entertainment and Indian snacks. 

It is on 4th Nov, 2017, Saturday at 1 pm to 4.30 pm at Pennant Hills community Centre, opposite to Pennant Hills Railway Station.

 

 

