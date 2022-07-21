Settlement Guide HindiOther ways to listen Settlement Guide: Do we tip in Australia?Play08:18Settlement Guide HindiOther ways to listen Paying at a cafe Source: Getty Images/xavierarnauGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (4.96MB)Published 22 July 2022 at 8:24amBy Natasha KaulSource: SBS When it comes to tipping, Australia is divided. Knowing who and when to tip is confusing, even for people born in Australia.Published 22 July 2022 at 8:24amBy Natasha KaulSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. READ MOREIndian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this yearAdvertisementREAD MOREIndian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera HouseREAD MORE'Many migrants end up working in jobs lower than their skill level': studyShareLatest podcast episodesSettlement Guide: How allergy is managed in Australian SchoolSettlement Guide: What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?Settlement Guide: Are you recycling correctly? How you can play your part for the planetIndia report: Indian PM says nation on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’