Settlement Guide Hindi

Settlement Guide: Do we tip in Australia?

Settlement Guide Hindi

Settlement Guide

Paying at a cafe Source: Getty Images/xavierarnau

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2022 at 8:24am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

When it comes to tipping, Australia is divided. Knowing who and when to tip is confusing, even for people born in Australia.

Published 22 July 2022 at 8:24am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this year

Advertisement


READ MORE

Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House



READ MORE

'Many migrants end up working in jobs lower than their skill level': study



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Preschool kids

Settlement Guide: How allergy is managed in Australian School

woman with heater

Settlement Guide: What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?

Recycling

Settlement Guide: Are you recycling correctly? How you can play your part for the planet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India report: Indian PM says nation on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’