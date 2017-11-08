Settlement Guide: Paying for universities in Australia

University graduates Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2017 at 10:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauba
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world when it comes to higher education. It's no surprise that 90 per cent of its eligible students take up a loan to pay for university. There are different types of loans, as well as scholarships, to assist students with their fees.
