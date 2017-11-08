SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Paying for universities in Australia

Graduates

University graduates

Published 8 November 2017
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauba
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia is one of the most expensive countries in the world when it comes to higher education. It's no surprise that 90 per cent of its eligible students take up a loan to pay for university. There are different types of loans, as well as scholarships, to assist students with their fees.

