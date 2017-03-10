SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: Tenants's rights in Australia

SBS Hindi

Rental

Rental Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 10 March 2017 at 1:33pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When renting a property, tenants have key rights and responsibilities. However a new survey says many renters experience anxiety and discrimination, with new migrants particularly vulnerable to discrimination and exploitation in the housing market. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 10 March 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 10 March 2017 at 1:33pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A survey by Choice, National Shelter and the National Association of Tenant Organisations shows many renters experience anxiety, insecurity and discrimination.

The survey found over 80 per cent of renters had a lease shorter than 12 months or dont have a fixed term.

Choice C-E-O Alan Kirkland says this leaves renters at risk.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rod Stowe says theyre working closely with community organisations in protecting tenants' rights.

Theyve produced a video resource called Renting a home: a tenant's guide to rights and responsibilities.

Rod Stowe says before signing, people should read their lease closely.



Rod Stowe says the most important thing is putting any request in writing when dealing with real estate agents or landlords.

 

Fact sheets and more information about tenants rights and responsibilities are available in each state and territories in several languages.



For NSW visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au and for Victoria visit consumer.vic.gov.au

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023