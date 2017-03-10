Settlement Guide: Tenants's rights in Australia

Available in other languages

A survey by Choice, National Shelter and the National Association of Tenant Organisations shows many renters experience anxiety, insecurity and discrimination.





The survey found over 80 per cent of renters had a lease shorter than 12 months or dont have a fixed term.





Choice C-E-O Alan Kirkland says this leaves renters at risk.





NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rod Stowe says theyre working closely with community organisations in protecting tenants' rights.





Theyve produced a video resource called Renting a home: a tenant's guide to rights and responsibilities.





Rod Stowe says before signing, people should read their lease closely.









Rod Stowe says the most important thing is putting any request in writing when dealing with real estate agents or landlords.











Fact sheets and more information about tenants rights and responsibilities are available in each state and territories in several languages.









For NSW visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au and for Victoria visit consumer.vic.gov.au



















