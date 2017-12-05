Settlement Guide : The benefits of volunteering

Source: Getty Images
Published 5 December 2017 at 5:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia is a giving nation with almost six million people involved in volunteer work. Research shows that 96 per cent of those who donate their time for the greater good find more happiness in life.But for jobseekers struggling to find work, volunteering can often lay the foundation for future employment.
