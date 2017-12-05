SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide : The benefits of volunteering

SBS Hindi

Volunteering

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2017 at 5:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Australia is a giving nation with almost six million people involved in volunteer work. Research shows that 96 per cent of those who donate their time for the greater good find more happiness in life.But for jobseekers struggling to find work, volunteering can often lay the foundation for future employment.

Published 5 December 2017 at 5:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023